Iscro returns for 2024, the 800 euro bonus to help VAT numbers who have lost their jobs

The Budget law 2024 renew, but with changesil 800 euro bonus aimed at self-employed workers with VAT numberthe Iscro allowance.

A sort of “redundancy fund for self-employed workers”, as defined by Giorgia Meloniwhich was introduced in 2021 for a three-year trial phase which will end on December 31st: an intervention in the 2024 budget law was therefore needed to confirm the bonus for self-employed workers also for the next few years, which arrived on time with the text of the maneuver currently under consideration in Parliament.

The news is that the so-called Iscro is permanently renewedbecoming part of the group of social safety nets currently recognized in support of employed and self-employed workers.

There is, however, a change of requirements.



How it works today and who is entitled to the 800 euro bonus

The acronym Iscro stands for Extraordinary Income and Operational Continuity Allowance, a support which, as we will see below, recalls in various respects the redundancy allowance due to employees.

In fact, Iscro also intervenes in support during periods of lower turnover, recognizing the self-employed worker with an extra contribution useful in overcoming the moment of difficulty. I am entitled to it workers registered with the Separate Management (those who at the same time are insured under other compulsory social security schemes) and who carry out self-employed work as a habitual profession are not eligible, provided they have had a VAT number for at least 4 years on the date of submission of the application.

To be able to benefit from it, it is also necessary that a product has been produced in the year preceding the application income and self-employment less than 50% of the average income from self-employment achieved in the previous 3 years. Therefore, the application can be submitted in 2023 as long as the income received in 2022 is less than 50% of the average amount of what was received between 2019 and 2021.

In the year preceding the submission of the application, the income produced by self-employed activity must have been less than 8.145 euro (limit which is reevaluated annually based on the trend in the cost of living).

Then there are other requirements to satisfy: in the meantime be up to date with mandatory social security contributionsafter that do not have a pension or citizen’s income.

How requirements change in 2024

In 2024, Iscro will be available to more people, as those who will be able to apply for the 800 euro bonus will be VAT holders for at least 3 years (and no longer 4), registered with the Separate Management, who in the year preceding that of the application received an income lower than 70% of the average income from self-employment referring to the two previous years. For the request in 2024, therefore, it is necessary to have earned an amount lower than 70% in 2023 of the average income referring to the two-year period 2021-2022;

the income limit within which it can be requested increases, which rises up to 12,000 euros (and will in any case be reevaluated annually).

Then there are some changes made necessary by the evolution of the situation: for example, given the farewell of the Citizenship Income, it is clarified that those who benefit from the Inclusion Allowance cannot access Iscro.

Bonus, as it is calculated today and in 2024

In 2023 the allowance is equal to 25%, on a six-monthly basis, of the latest income from self-employment certified by the Revenue Agency and transmitted to INPS. To understand better, let’s take the example given by the INPS: certified annual income equal to 6,000 euros to be divided by 2 since it is on a six-monthly basis. It means that the Iscro allowance will be equal to 750 euros per month, 25% of the income received, with a duration of 6 months (unless a reason arises in the meantime that leads to its early forfeiture).

