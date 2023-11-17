The weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix could not have started in a worse way for Formula 1 and for Ferrari, thanks to the episode involving Carlos Sainz at the start of the session in the first free practice sessions of the weekend. After just eight minutes, the session was in fact stopped due to the failure of a concrete fixing around a manhole which hit both the Spaniard’s car and that of Esteban Ocon of Alpine, which was also damaged, so much so that replace the frame.

The Ferrari driver suffered a gash on his SF-23 after taking off on the cover of a manhole cover which was lifted from its seat as a single-seater passed, with the bottom destroyed in several pieces. Observing the telemetry data, it can be seen that the impact on the manhole occurred at 320 km/h at a time when, on the straight of the Strip, he was with the accelerator completely wide open. From this data we can also understand why the damage reported to the Ferrari driver’s car was so extensive.

After the impact, the single-seater turned off almost immediately, so much so that an alarm signal also appeared on the steering wheel advising to park the car after turning off the engine, as demonstrated by the telemetry, which reports the last available data as a speed of 306 km/h, a few moments after impact. The same track engineer from Madrid immediately advised not to try to restart the car to try to return to the pits, indicating to complete the shutdown operations with the appropriate switches located inside the cockpit.

Repair work on the manhole hit by Carlos Sainz during Free Practice 1

Speaking during the press conference reserved for the teams, Fred Vasseur confirmed that the damage reported to the Ferrari was quite extensive, so much so that the chassis, battery and engine had to be replaced: “(Carlos) He told us that he had hit something on the track, but he didn’t know exactly what it was. We completely damaged the body, engine and battery. I think it’s completely unacceptable. This is already a sufficient image of the weekend, I don’t need any more”, explained the Red Team Principal, who defined what happened as unacceptable. From the first investigations conducted by Ferrari, it appears that Sainz’s seat was also damaged by the impact against the manhole, so it will also be essential to evaluate the Spaniard’s physical condition, especially for any back pain.

“I don’t think it’s a discussion for me to address now” – added Vasseur when asked to comment on what Formula 1 has put in place for this weekend, showing his disappointment at what happened during free practice -. “We had a complex FP1, it will cost us a fortune. We will miss a session with Carlos, we will definitely not be on track for FP2, we have to change the chassis. The show is the show, but I think it’s simply unacceptable for F1 today.”

Carlos Sainz’s car, the Ferrari SF-23, returns to the pits after damaging a manhole

Due to what happened in FP1, the second free practice session has been postponed to check all the manhole covers scattered along the track and a timetable and program has not yet been provided to understand how the day will proceed. The Federation also advised all ten teams to check their cars for damage.

This is not the first occasion in which a car has been damaged due to the collapse of a manhole: a few years ago it happened to George Russell’s Williams during free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2019. Even in that case the impact, which led to damage to the chassis, prompting the race director to interrupt the session.

