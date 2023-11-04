Ferrari’s Saturday ended with a fifth and an eighth place, with sprint shootouts and sprint races both sacrificed to try to aim for a better result on Sunday, in the longest race of the weekend. On the eve of Saturday’s qualifying, in fact, both Ferrari and Mercedes could only have one set of new softs, unlike Max Verstappen and Lando Norris who still had two new sets available.

With only one attempt available in SQ3, the Cavallino engineers had chosen to take to the track with a used soft, in order to save that train in view of Sunday’s race, where the hope is to be able to collect a few more points to the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship. This clearly compromised the starting grid position for the sprint, not only because it put them behind both Star cars, but also because it brought the two SF-23s into the mix with the AlphaTauris.

Beyond the choice to sacrifice the sprint for a better race on Sunday from a strategic point of view, the Red team still suffered during the short race, especially from the point of view of managing degradation and engine temperatures, so much so that both drivers was asked several times to put into practice lift and coast techniques to safeguard the Power Unit. A problem already experienced in Mexico, thanks to the altitude at which the track is located, but clearly this aspect significantly penalized the race of its two standard bearers. According to Fred Vasseur, in fact, this need to constantly lift the foot to safeguard the engine cost at least fourth place over George Russell.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT0

“Let’s talk about it tomorrow afternoon. Without a doubt we focused more on the long race and for tomorrow we will have two new sets of medium and a new set of soft, I hope it’s an advantage. We are trying to do our best and we did so today with the used soft. We brought home some points and had a good race in my opinion. It’s a bit of a shame that we had to manage because the engine was overheating a bit and that cost us a position or two. But overall I think it was a good race,” explained the Ferrari Team Principal to Sky Sport F1.

“We need to focus on ourselves. The difference is that AlphaTauri, for example, had a set of new softs today and we will have the same situation in the race. I would say that today our tire management compared to Mercedes was good, tomorrow we will have to do more or less the same stint and we will probably have less tire degradation than Mercedes. We’ll see tomorrow though, it will be another story.”

Tomorrow Charles Leclerc will start from the front row, next to Max Verstappen. Potentially this could help to run more consistently in free air, which should positively influence both the degradation of the tires and the temperatures of the Power Units, especially bearing in mind that the opponents the Red car intends to race against are from the third row in below. “The start will be crucial as always, because it is easier to lap on a clear track rather than having to do it in the middle of the group. When you push and have to fight, you damage the rear tires in traction. It’s easier to have a good race in open air,” added Vasseur.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Finally, the Red Team Principal also expressed his point of view on the sprint race, given that the Brazilian stage represented the last event of the season with this particular format. On the one hand Vasseur tried to underline how the choice to introduce the sprint was born above all to give something extra to the fans, but on the other it is also clear that it has a significant impact on the teams’ weekend, especially on those occasions in which the hard tire does not prove to be a race tyre, forcing the teams to skimp on the sets also given the double qualification in two days.

“First of all I think it’s something positive for the fans, because every session you can score points, so I think it’s better for the fans. For the teams from our perspective it’s a little different, because it depends on the compounds, on the tires we can use. This weekend, for example, the hard is not a race tire and this means that we have to manage the soft and medium as best we can. This resulted in some particular choices, but it’s the same for everyone. We bet everything on tomorrow’s race, it was a difficult choice and I hope it brings us points tomorrow.”

