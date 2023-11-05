You are one step away from finishing a construction that has taken at least a week of work and, while the most important bricks are missing, something happens that causes all the work done up to that moment to collapse, just at the most inopportune moment. Ferrari’s weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix could be summed up in this way: on paper it was well planned – and so it seemed to be – but in reality it was ruined by a problem that prevented Charles Leclerc from starting the race on Sunday.

On the formation lap Leclerc found himself dealing with a hydraulic problem on his number 16 SF-23 while he was about to tackle the double right-hander, ending up first spinning and then hitting the barriers outside the escape route. The weekend of the Monegasque – and of Ferrari, considering how far he was from the best Carlos Sainz – ended there.

Leclerc did everything he could to get the car back on, but this was only enough to park his car off the track. At the end of the race Frédéric Vasseur commented on the incident to Sky Sport’s microphones, humbly admitting the disappointment that deprived Ferrari of a possible finish in the points and, probably, also on the podium.

“What happened was more than disappointing. I think we had bet everything on today’s race. We had even saved a set of tires in qualifying and allocated it to today’s race, we were very focused on today but due to a technical problem Leclerc was unable to he didn’t even get to start. We were supposed to have a three-stint race where we would have had three sets of new tires available and when you see the result of the race it would have been a huge opportunity, but it went the way it went. We still haven’t I understood the reason for the problem well because the car hasn’t returned yet, but we will already have to concentrate on the next race weekend because here we had a better pace than that of the Mercedes and we could have made up a lot on them.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

“Leclerc had a problem with the system that manages the engine and it shut down. But we don’t know the problem well because the car, as I was saying, hasn’t come back yet. but it was certainly a problem with the system and not an error by Charles” , Vasseur was keen to underline.

If Leclerc didn’t even manage to make one meter in the race, Sainz saw the checkered flag by finishing in sixth place and about 50 seconds behind the winner Max Verstappen. A very heavy gap, but also the result of the Madrid native’s bad starting position caused by a less than brilliant Friday qualifying.

“Certainly the gap suffered by Sainz is enormous. But when you start from tenth place you are automatically at least half a second slower. So the gap increases. Today we didn’t have Max’s pace, but this gap is not representative. I honestly doubt that we could have kept Verstappen’s pace, but with Leclerc starting second I really believe we would have been faster and, consequently, also closer to him.”

Returning to Leclerc, Vasseur declared that in his opinion Charles will be able to put aside the bitter disappointment felt today to try to redeem himself already in Las Vegas, in two weeks. Ferrari’s objective is still to finish second in the Constructors’ World Championship and there are still two races left at the end of the season.

“We will speak with Leclerc this evening and I really believe that he will be back to what he always is. I perfectly understand his reaction in this situation. We had concentrated largely on today’s race and had conquered the front row in the standings. We would have started with a set of New softs and then there was that problem. I can easily imagine his state of mind at that moment. He is a competitor and in 10 days we will race in Las Vegas. Today we were faster than Mercedes and we will continue to give our all to try to get them back.”

At the time of the interview, Leclerc’s Ferrari had yet to return to the pits. Therefore the team had not yet had the opportunity to analyze the engine of Leclerc’s single-seater. In any case, the Ferrari team principal stated that, barring sensational surprises, the thermal engine of the SF-23 number 16 will be regularly fitted for the Las Vegas weekend as well.

“If we don’t have problems with Leclerc’s engine there is no point in going to a penalty. I don’t think there is a mechanical problem with the engine that will force us to change it in Las Vegas. But we’ll see,” concluded Vasseur.

