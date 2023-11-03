It’s a Ferrari of polar opposites that emerges from qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, which took place this afternoon at the Carlos Pace in Interlagos.

Charles Leclerc managed to set the second fastest time, trailing Max Verstappen by just under 3 tenths. Carlos Sainz, however, was slowed down by his late exit from the pit lane, not going beyond the eighth fastest time due to the wind becoming violent 4 minutes after the start of Q3, just a few moments before the first drops of rain which brought the direction race to display the red flag to end qualifying early.

At the end of these, Frédéric Vasseur appeared on Sky Sport F1 to comment on Brazil’s official tests and Charles Leclerc’s front row, without forgetting to analyze what went wrong on Sainz’s decisive lap.

“Leclerc did some excellent qualifying and even in Free Practice 1 he was often in front. Sainz’s qualifying was a little more difficult, especially because he started too far back for the last lap in Q3. At that moment, therefore, he found a very strong wind, even more intense than the others. And the last 3 who left the pit lane also had the last 3 times.”

“When you go well you always have the feeling that getting the result isn’t that difficult. But we worked well to save a set of Softs for the Sprint Shootout and we succeeded. It was certainly a good start to the weekend.”

Vasseur went into more detail about the problems encountered by Sainz on the only lap done in Q3. It all stems from the position of the garage that Ferrari has, which is practically at the entrance like Red Bull. However, Leclerc and Verstappen came out among the first while, perhaps to differentiate the situations, Sainz and Perez came out among the last. It is no coincidence that the two who share the same language, Spanish, have struggled quite a bit, even if for different reasons.

“We are at the entrance to the pit lane, and this means that we are very far behind our drivers. Behind us are only Verstappen and Perez. This is why, I think, Perez remained in the pits. Sometimes, then, when you enter the track too early you risk having the tires too cold and it’s a question of finding the right balance. When you are so far back in the pit lane there is the danger of finding many riders in front, because they are closer to the exit compared to us. In the end, however, everything went rather well.”

In view of the Sunday race, it is difficult to have tangible data on the race pace if we consider the only free practice carried out was done with a still ‘green’ asphalt and with temperatures very different from those seen this afternoon.

“For Sunday we shouldn’t underestimate the Aston Martins. They were already doing well this morning and also confirmed themselves in qualifying. Then it’s true, they had an advantage because they found the wind later than us having gone out earlier, but I don’t want to underestimate them. but the only ones to undermine Verstappen.”

“It’s difficult to evaluate race pace today. I think we’ll see the first real simulation of race pace tomorrow in the Sprint Race. It will be the real opportunity to have a clearer picture in this regard”, concluded the Ferrari team principal .

