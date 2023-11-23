The first day of on-track action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend came to an end after just eight minutes when the red flag was shown following Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari hitting a valve cover.

On the Spaniard’s single-seater it was necessary to replace the chassis, gearbox, engine and battery, resulting in a ten-place penalty on the starting grid. Similarly, on Esteban Ocon’s car, after the Ferrari driver passed the cover for a few seconds, it was necessary to replace the body. This caused different reactions within the paddock.

Wolff and Vasseur attended the Team Principals’ press conference for the Las Vegas event following the cancellation of FP1. The Cavallino manager was clearly angry at the episode, underlining how the incident was unacceptable and that it would “cost a fortune” to the Maranello team. Furthermore, Vasseur himself refused to answer a question regarding the event, explaining that what he saw in FP1 was sufficient.

However, the Mercedes Team Principal attempted to defend the organization of the Las Vegas event from criticism over track-related problems: “You’re talking about a fucking manhole cover coming loose, it’s happened before. It’s nothing, is FP1. You have to give credit to the people who organized this Grand Prix, who have made this sport much greater than it has ever been. Have you ever spoken well of someone and written a good word? You should talk about all these people who have been here. Liberty did a fantastic job. And just because a manhole came loose in FP1, we shouldn’t complain.”

A week after the Abu Dhabi GP, both team principals were summoned to explain their comments to the stewards, with the commission looking into whether they breached Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

This article states that there has been a violation of the rules if a person associated with the teams has uttered “words, acts or writings which have caused moral damage or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officials and, more generally, to the interest of motorsport and the values ​​defended by the FIA”.

In an official FIA statement published on the eve of the Abu Dhabi event, the governing body explained: “The Stewards of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, after having received a report from the FIA ​​delegate for the media regarding the use of certain language during the FIA ​​press conference in Las Vegas on November 16, given the impossibility of conducting a hearing on Sunday morning, have delegated their authority to the Stewards of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (to conduct the court hearing)”.

It is not the first time that a Team Principal has been summoned by the commissioners. Gunther Steiner was in fact summoned for the 2023 Spanish GP for his comments on the management of the Monaco events by the FIA, who chose to assign a penalty to Nico Hulkenberg for a contact during the first lap. The Haas Team Principal defended himself by stating that “if he had had the intention of insulting or offending someone he would have used very different words”. However, the commissioners decided to sanction Steiner with a reprimand.

