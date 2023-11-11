Vasser Sullivan has confirmed Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth also for the 2024 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, without too many surprises.

After winning the title in the GTD PRO Class, the Lexus #14 pair will once again be at the start of the category to defend it, while Kyle Kirkwood will join them again in the RC F GT3 for the Endurance Cup races.

The two had the opportunity to test the Toyota Hypercar last week in the Rookie Test and for a few weeks they had been indicated among the favorites to take part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the Lexus of the Akkodis-ASP Team which we will see in action in the new Class LMGT3.

Meanwhile, their commitment to North America is confirmed, where their experience is such that they are once again the favourites, even though the Lexus is no longer brand new and there is great anticipation for the arrival of the new GT3 version, currently of development.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood

“To say I’m excited to defend our GTD PRO title in 2024 would be an understatement. We have a great foundation and consistency within the Lexus and Vasser Sullivan team that will allow us to continue to grow, work to refine our processes and improve ourselves ourselves as we prepare for the challenges we will face in 2024,” says Hawksworth.

“I couldn’t ask for better teammates than Ben and Kyle, and to be surrounded by such a talented and dedicated group working in the shop and in the pits is special. 2023 was a banner year for us, but in 2024 we will start from scratch and this has only fueled us to do even better when we start in Daytona.”

Barnicoat adds: “I’m excited to continue racing with Lexus, Vasser Sullivan and Jack, and with Kyle in endurance racing. 2023 has been a truly special year and I’ve never had so much fun, so I’m delighted to continue to work with all of these incredible staff involved in our program.”

“The GTD PRO class is set to grow next year, which is great for the series and for our Lexus Racing fans who will be watching and supporting us every step of the way as we battle it out with our rivals. The goal is clear: to defend the title and I can’t wait to get to work at Daytona.”