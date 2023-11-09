Alix Bauer, Erik Rubín and Mariana Garzaare visiting Guadalajara to promote staging Timbiriche Vaselineassembly that makes 39 years It set a precedent in musical theater and is now a renewed project with top-notch scenery, cutting-edge technology, plus new songs and scenes that have been added.

The appointment with the people from Guadalajara is next January 20 with two performances in the Telmex Auditorium at 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. “They are only two functions that are very worthwhile. We are returning 39 years later with this text that is loaded with all these years of experience, also loaded with nostalgia and generations, because the people who grew up with us already have children and some grandchildren. So, we have four generations that can enjoy the same show,” Mariana said.

For his part, Erik, who is the producer of the staging together with Alex Gou, He highlighted that it was a dream come true to be able to summon this cast“who are great friends where we can play with these songs again, in addition, work again with my dear Alex Gou with whom I have made a great team, where we propose to people a project like this that we consider endearing.”

During the press conference, Alix highlighted that A farewell musical tour is planned after this production. He highlighted that they want to do this to close the cycle as it should by offering a quality project. “We are always thinking about all the possibilities and opportunities that come our way in life and looking for them to be together. Every time we talk to each other on the phone we want to do something… whether it will be another reunion, a bioseries, a documentary or a movie “But when it’s not the time, it’s not the time. So, I trust that the times are perfect.” In addition, also among the surprises is the development of a documentary about what was experienced in Vaselina Timbiriche.

