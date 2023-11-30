Actress Vanessa Marshall who voices Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels reveals her desire to play Mara Jade in a future production

Imagine a universe where the voice of Hera Syndulla, central character from Star Wars Rebels, comes to life in a completely new figure: Mara Jade. Vanessa Marshall, the actress behind Hera, has revealed her excitement about bringing this iconic character to life in a live-action project directed by Filoni.

Vanessa Marshall aspires to be Mara Jade

Mara’s story is as rich as it is complex. Initially introduced in Timothy Zahn’s “Heirs to the Empire” trilogy, Mara stood out as the Hand of the Emperor, a role filled with mystery and power. Her journey, marked by conflict and redemption, took her from the dark halls of Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi to an unexpected destiny: becoming a Jedi.

Marshall, in a recent appearance at Fan EXPO San Francisco, shared his aspirations. “I would love to play Mara Jade,” he told fans, urging them to communicate his interest to Filoni. The actress, although known for her voice in her animation, has a history in live action, which reinforces the possibility of seeing her in this new role.

An uncertain future for Mara Jade in the cinema

However, Mara’s addition to the Star Wars cinematic universe is not without its challenges. The narrative established in the saga’s sequels suggests that a love story with Luke Skywalker is no longer viable. Still, there’s enormous potential for Mara to become a commanding female lead in the next era of Star Wars, leading her own stories.

Whether Marshall takes on this role depends on Lucasfilm’s plans for the character. Mara’s age, her connection to the Emperor, and the space already saturated by other characters in Filoni’s upcoming films, raise questions about how and where she might fit in. Despite this, the actress is optimistic and willing to explore new facets in a galaxy far, far away.

From imperial shadow to Jedi heroine

The figure of Mara has evolved significantly since its conception. Created by Timothy Zahn, it was initially distinguished as a antagonist enigmatic and lethal. His transition from the darkness of the Empire to the light of the Jedi represents one of the most compelling redemption stories in the expanded Star Wars universe. This complexity makes the character particularly attractive for a live-action adaptation, offering a depth and one narrative that can resonate powerfully with today’s audience.

Additionally, the possibility of introducing Mara into future projects could provide a new perspective to the saga. Compared to characters like Rey or Ahsoka Tano, Mara offers a experience unique: a past linked to the most iconic villain of the saga, the Emperor, and a transformation towards a heroic role. This duality character could be explored in different formats, from Disney+ series to films, thus expanding the rich narrative tapestry of Star Wars.

Animation vs. Live Action

An interesting possibility is that Mara will make her debut in animation, a medium that would allow Marshall to voice the character before a possible jump to live action. Given that Marshall has already handed over the live-action role of Hera to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, this transition could be a significant reverse reflection of her career in the Star Wars universe.

With future projects like Rey on the horizon, Mara Jade’s appearance in other Star Wars productions is not ruled out. Although this would involve substantial changes to her character, it opens up a host of opportunities to explore her complex history and her place in this expansive universe. The hope of fans and Marshall remains alive, keeping the spark lit to see Mara come to life on the big screen or television.