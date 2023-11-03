Vampire Survivors will introduce Adventure mode in the next free update as a way to mix up the game’s content and expand the lore.

Vampire Survivorslast year’s breakout indie game, continues to grow with free updates, after expanding its platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Vampire Survivors has had several paid DLC, but also several free updates, such as cooperative multiplayer in August, and the update announced today, Adventures, mini story modes that mix the content of the game.

The “deplorable” update, as it is called version 1.8will be released soon in an update for all platforms on which Vampire Survivors is available.

What the Adventures mode of Vampire Survivors will be like

When Vampire Survivors version 1.8 is released, there will be two adventures available for free, and another additional one for owners of the Moonspell DLC. One will be based on classic game content, and the other will be “as absurd as you would expect from Vampire Survivors.”

Adventure mode is made up of different levels or chaptersin which you start in scenarios, with predefined characters, weapons and conditions, and you must complete certain requirements, such as surviving a certain number of minutes or killing as many enemies.

Progressing through adventure mode will reward you with coins that you can use in the main roguelike game, as well as weapons that you can purchase only in each specific adventure, and text with lots of game lore.

This adventure mode can also be played in cooperative wayand it will be a fun way to refresh the game’s content for those who have been playing for a year, and offer another way to enjoy the game for those who are not big on roguelikes.

This update of Vampire Survivors It will be released soon on all platforms where it is available.

