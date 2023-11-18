Gabe Newell is totally in favor of delaying a game and has commented as much recently. For example, Half-Life was a year late from its planned launch and Valve does not regret anything.

Gabe Newell has a great track record of games for PC and Steam Deck, but he thinks the same as Shigeru Miyamoto on Nintendo Switch and the founder of Valve He believes that delaying a game is always good.

Along with the recently completed 25 years of Half-Life and its 100% discount that leaves it free on Steamthe creators of this timeless classic have released the “definitive version” and a documentary that can be viewed on YouTube.

The topic arose at a time when there was talk about the Valve’s first problems with Half-Lifethe game was scheduled for November 1997 and the team realized – a few months before – that it was not ready.

This “still wasn’t fun” as a whole despite its interesting ideas: “We were three months away from the supposed premiere in ’97, but it was like, this isn’t coming together,” remembers engineer Ken Birdwell in said video.

“This wasn’t really good. It’s like a quick knock-off, a stupid cash grab and we’re not going to do that. There was a lot of disconnect between the different groups: engineering, level design and animation.

We had a lot of monsters that weren’t going to enter the game because no one had been designated to work on it, and many other levels that left us like ‘what’s supposed to go here?’

I don’t know, everyone has to do a mountain of things. And it was like no, it doesn’t work that way,” he opened up a little later.

The creator of the still-awaited Half Life 3 and its offers is still active

According to Mike Harrington, co-founder of Valve, the studio had a “tight schedule” with publisher Sierra and in the end they delayed the game anyway: “And we told them that we were not going to release it, we realized that you are not going to pay us to continue with development, but we are going to do it anyway.

That’s when Newell takes inspiration from the aforementioned quote and says: “Being late wastes a little time. Shit lasts forever. We could try to force this out, but that’s not the company we want to be.

That’s not the kind of people we want to be. That’s not the relationship we want to have with our clients.” The documentary focuses primarily on the pHalf-Life creation processbut there are other gems along the way.

Newell, for example, has also given his opinion on “realism” in video games, for which he doesn’t seem to have much time: “You’re sitting in a design review and someone says ‘that’s not realistic,'” he says.

“And you say, ‘Okay? Explain to me why it’s interesting. Because in the real world, I have to write lists of things I have to buy at the supermarket. And I’ve never thought that realism is fun. I play games for fun.’ ‘”.

It is a logical reasoning, since there are many people with the uncanny valley behind their necks And that’s not good. Is it possible that in one of these talks the third project for one of your franchises will come forward?

For the moment, and as the Valve’s first game was Half-Lifethis can be obtained for free and without paying anything on its digital gaming platform until November 20.

Although now it will resonate with many people for a time that Gabe Newell is blunt about delays and says they are beneficialwhen it takes too long without creating them.