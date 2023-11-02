Valve reveals which are the 20 most popular Steam Deck games, ordered by number of hours of play, what was the most popular game of October 2023?

You have a Steam Deck? Valve’s portable console PC allows you to play thousands of games, almost all of those in the Steam catalog, as well as other launchers if you install Windows, which is simple.

But in the end almost all of us play the same thing: like every month, Valve has revealed in Twitter What were the most used games on Steam Deck during the month of October 2023.

And in a month without major news on the PC scene, the protagonists are Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077. Without a doubt, the RPG is the most popular genre.

But there is also room for indies. Classic games like Stardew Valley, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth or Vampire Survivors.

Valve has revealed through Twitter the top 20 most played games on Steam Deck during October 2023, sorted by the greatest number of hours.

The 20 most played games on Steam during October 2023

This is the complete list of the games most played by Steam Deck users during October 2023, according to Valve data:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 ELDEN RING Stardew Valley Starfield Vampire Survivors Grand Theft Auto V The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Red Dead Redemption 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Diavlo IV No Man’s Sky DAVE THE DIVER Brotato Slay the Spire The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hogwarts Legacy Fallout 4 Hades Monster Hunter World

This October, although there have been many releases on consoles and other PC platforms, there has not been much movement on Steam (Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not on Steam), so “perennial” games triumph.

More recent games such as Baldur’s, Cyberpunk, Elden Ring or Starfield share a list with The Witcher 3, GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Binding of Isaac, Fallout 4 or Monster Hunter World, for which the years do not pass.

