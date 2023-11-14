The veteran company Valve, owner of the popular Steam store, has taken a step forward in the portable video game market and announced a new model for the SteamDeck. Originally released in February 2022, this is a portable console that you can make compatible with your Steam account and library to play without the need to sit at your PC.

It is presented as the most direct competition to the Nintendo Switch, being more expensive but with better graphics and processing power compared to the Big N hybrid. The company today announced this revision of the laptop with a series of improvements in its specifications with those that hope to improve the experience for their users.

What are the new features that the SteamDeck OLED brings?

As its name indicates, the main difference with the previous one is that it has a larger screen (7.4 inches compared to the 7.0 of the previous one) with OLED technology, which offers better quality of colors and contrast in the screen of the device, which allows you to enjoy more of the visual aspect of games without sacrificing power. Likewise, the new model is lighter, weighing 30 grams less than the original SteamDeck (640g in total). It also presents a considerable improvement in battery performance to 50 Wh, which means that it can last up to 12 hours on and It will take less time to fully charge.

Other details worth highlighting are: compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, improved firmware for memory power management and improvements for screen repair and replacement. It will be officially launched on November 16 with two models: one with 512GB and the other with 1TB with prices of $549 and $649 respectively.

Several specialized websites have already had access to the device and have commented on the following:

IGN: “SteamDeck OLED which is a very clear improvement on what was already a fantastic portable video game console (…) the fact that you can play 2023 games like Diablo 4, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phamton Libery anywhere makes it a “Fantastic option to clean up your game library away from your PC.”

Digital Foundry: “OLED is a huge change in the portable gaming experience, I can’t emphasize that enough. “Based on what I’ve seen, this is the biggest transformation I’ve seen on the new model of a console.”

The Verge: “It’s the SteamDeck it should always be: a new screen, a more durable battery, a quieter fan, tons of improvements, and a better price makes it a small but possibly the best revision of a console ever made.”

GiantBomb: “It’s a lot of little things added that make it a better console overall (…) I’m excited to replace the current SteamDeck with the OLED version.”

