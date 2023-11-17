Half-Life is updated for its 25th anniversary with new content, graphical adjustments, nostalgia… for Valve it is the definitive version of this classic FPS.

Half-Life is going to celebrate in a big way the 25th anniversary of its game, which came out on November 19, 1998. To start, they have made it free, from today until November 20th.

You can get it through this link and play it on Steam Deck… especially since now, with its 25th anniversary update, it adds support for Steam Deck (its usual price is 8.19 euros).

But there is much more. Valve has released a new 25th anniversary updatewith many changes, including new graphical adjustments, restored content (including details from the original version released in 1998, such as the design of its menu or the intro) and four new multiplayer maps.

This makes this version of Half-Life the one now considered “definitive”, thus surpassing Half-Life: Sourcewhich was the one that came out in 2004 and the one that remained almost unchanged since its arrival on Steam.

For those who want to play the original version, you can activate the “steam_legacy” version in the same way you can play the original version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The thing does not end there: they have launched an hour-long documentary where the game developers tell details about its creation, which is the same as talking about the history of Valve, since it was the first game from Gabe Newell’s studio.

Half-Life patch notes with its 25th anniversary update

New content

It is now verified on Steam Deck (and our native Linux runtime has been set to default). Half-Life: Uplink, the original Half-Life standalone demo, has been added to the game and can be accessed through the “New Game” menu. were added four Half-Life Deathmatch maps all-new: pollution, pool party, elimination and rocket frenzy. were added three old Half-Life Deathmatch maps which were previously only available on the “Half-Life: Further Data” CD: doublecross, rust_mill, xen_dm. Added Ivan the Space Biker, Prototype Barney, Skeleton, and Too Much Coffee Man as player models to Half-Life Deathmatch. Added dozens of new sprays that were previously only available on the “Half-Life: Further Data” CD. Added support for Steam Networking, allowing for easy multiplayer via Steam’s Join Game and Invite features. Added support for Steam Friends Rich Presence, allowing your friends to follow your journey through Black Mesa.

Nostalgia

I recovered the original Valve intro video. It can be bypassed with the “-novid” startup command. Updated main menu with a design inspired by the original main menu of the 1998 game. Changed default models to the original models (not “HD”).

Game changes

Improved physics for throwing grenades. Improved randomness for initial spawn points in multiplayer. Improved satchel loading controls: Primary fire now always drops a new satchel and secondary fire always detonates. Fixed pushable entity movement being based on frame rate. Fixed players with high frame rates freezing when dying in multiplayer. Fixed some cases where the player could get stuck in level transitions. Fixed some cases where characters would interrupt important dialogue with their “greetings” dialogue. Fixed weapon display angles. Fixed red barrels at the start of Surface Tension not launching as intended. Fixed Snarks attacking FL_WORLDBRUSH entities (such as func_walls). Fixed players sometimes being unable to deploy a snark while crouched and looking down. Fixed certain convars (“pausable” and “sv_maxspeed”) being set to incorrect values ​​when entering a single-player game after a multiplayer game. Fixed single-player auto-aim settings changing when entering a multiplayer game that does not allow auto-aim. Fixed the flashlight HUD showing empty after loading a save game. Fixed rockets in CONTENTS_SKY not always detonating. Fixed incorrect bullet impact sounds for NPCs. Fixed the Gauss Gun making a loud static noise if charged in level transitions. Fixed a crash in mods that display keybinds in their UI. Fixed a player’s weapons not automatically turning off when depleted (grenades/snarks/wallets/etc.) Fixed tweening artifacts when other entities move animated models. Fixed some buffer overflow vulnerabilities.

UI changes

The layout of the background and main menu buttons have been changed and now scale to the screen resolution without stretching, supporting background image layouts up to 3840×1600. The game’s HUD now uses double or triple sized sprites when playing at higher resolutions. UI dialogs and in-game fonts are now scaled to improve readability at high screen resolutions. The in-game HUD HEV suit display has been moved to the left of the screen and no longer changes position at larger screen resolutions. Added an “Enable texture filtering” setting. Added an “Allow Widescreen Field of View” setting to correct non-anamorphic FOVs, for widescreen and ultra-widescreen displays. Reorganized all Settings screens to improve readability and support controller navigation. Updated the pause menu to keep up with the current game mode. The default server name and multiplayer player name are now based on the player’s Steam Persona. The Steam platform menu has been removed, now that all its functions are on Steam. Fixed app icon rendering incorrectly when using the software renderer. Fixed player and spray images not updating their color in the settings screen. Removed the now very unnecessary “Low video quality. Help with slower video cards.” setting.

Input changes

Improved support for keyboard and controller navigation throughout. Added “Lower input latency” option: synchronizes the CPU and GPU to reduce the time between screen input and output. Fixed issues causing jerky mouse/joystick movements. (We basically rewrote everything; if you have a custom Steam input controller setup, you need to rebuild it from our newly released official setup.)

Remember, until November 20, Half-Life is free on Steam, and with a lot of new content. And if you want to get the complete saga pack (with Half-Life 2, the two episodes) or the recent Half-Life Alyx, they are all on sale on Steam.

