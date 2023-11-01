It seems that Valve is working on a new Parental Control system for Steam, with various options and functions to manage the time and purchases of minors on the digital platform.

Valve is already shaping a Parental Control in Steamwith which the game of minors in PC and Steam Deck would be made more secure by news such as Family Groups and/or hours limitation.

We handle this information thanks to Pavel Djundik, a well-known dataminer and informant who is also the SteamDB creator.

Through the red social de Elon MuskDjundik has stated quite emphatically that the company created by Gabe Newell It is already in process and it is not a rumor.

“Valve is working on new parental controls with the addition of family groups. Now they will allow setting daily restrictions on playing time and children will be able to request purchases,” the tweet reads.

For now what is not clear is how everything will work, especially the area of ​​​​Family Groups and the way this will be handled on Steam.

But some users have already wondered whether or not it will affect the games, even more so with the recent Counter-Strike 2 released at the end of September as a free CS:GO update.

Every video game with a Valve Corporation logo will be looked at with a magnifying glass

The platform has not issued any statement in this regard and they may or may not do so in the two months remaining until the end of 2023; although nothing is certain.

Last September marked 20 years since the launch of the digital platform, something that was celebrated with historic offers and a shift to the web.

Now all that remains is to know the date on which Gabe Newell plans to implement all these changes in his digital gaming platform.

If it is true that Valve is working on a new Parental Control for Steam With Family Groups, game limitations and other functions, there will be those who are afraid of the keys…