Surprising announcement that Valve has just made. The company led by Gabe Newell has unveiled without prior notice Steam Deck OLED, its revision of the portable system that allows you to play the digital platform’s titles from anywhere. Of course, the changes and developments are more than relevant.

For a start, 64 and 512GB models with LCD screen will pass away and they will receive a permanent discount to get rid of all the stock that can still be sold. Therefore, the options left on the table are the 256GB Steam Deck LCD whose price drops to 419 euros, although two more options now appear that you can see below.





Among the most notable differences we find the screen itself, whose technology is OLED, and which has been widened to go from measuring 7″ to 7.4″; It will also be anti-reflective on the more expensive model. The NVMe SSD hard drive can now store 512GB of information or 1TB, depending on whether we choose the model from 569 euros or el from 679 eurosrespectively.

The Wi-fi connection becomes 6E, which means that the bandwidth is greater and the latency is lower; According to Valve, downloads will be three times faster than usual. The battery has also been modified, now being 50 Wh and increasing the estimated gaming time from a maximum of 8 hours to 12. In addition, it weighs 30 grams less than its predecessor and thanks to the larger fan, it cools much better.

Steam Deck OLED launch is scheduled for November 16 and it will come with the possibility of getting a limited edition, but only for customers in the United States and Canada. “It is an experiment for our team, and we were only able to manufacture a small quantity. If we see that there is a high demand for this type of product, we will definitely continue to explore more color options in the future,” the company explains.

Only one Steam Deck Oled unit can be purchased per account per week, at least during launch, and there’s no need to worry if you want to make the jump to this substantial upgrade. The basic Steam Deck accessories are compatible with the OLED option.

