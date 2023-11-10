Valve just presented Steam Deck OLED, a review of its portable device which brings – among other things – a new screen and a better performing battery.

Available for purchase starting November 16ththis new version of Steam Deck replaces the old LCD display with one 7.4 inch OLED HDR screen. The resolution remains the same, i.e. 1280×800. Among other new features we point out a 50 Whr battery, compared to the 40 Whr one of the previous model, and the presence of Wi-Fi 6E. Valve states that the overall weight of the device is 5% less than the model currently on the market. Under the body, however, the rest of the hardware remains unchanged.

Finally, we would like to point out that the new Steam Deck OLED will cost €569.00 in the 512 GB version, while the 1 TB version and anti-reflective etched glass will cost €679.00. On Steam they are also Previous versions of Deck are available for purchase at a discounted pricewhile supplies last.

