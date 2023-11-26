We can see the innards of one of the best zombie games in history.

We all knew that Left 4 Dead was born from the bowels of Counter-Strike, but this is a graphic reminder of it.

Valve is one of the most important companies in our sector, not only because it has given us very important franchises, such as Half Life, which has several titles considered among the best games in history. Of all its current sagas, probably the most played are Counter-Strike and Left 4 Dead, being the ones that remain the most current despite the fact that only the first of these is the only one that has received new content. Now, curiously, we have been able to discover a link between the two, given that Valve has leaked, through Counter-Strike 1.6, a prototype of the first Left 4 Dead.

You can precisely see it in the X/Twitter publication that you can find below, and this user has shown how The latest Counter-Strike 1.6 update has introduced, probably by mistake, a prototype version of the first Left 4 Dead which “is in its infancy” so to speak. Only a simple texture can be seen on all the walls, and the enemies are operators from the flagship multiplayer shooter, but they move like zombies.

Valve accidentally compiled and pushed earliest Left 4 Dead prototype called “Terror Strike” into the latest CS 1.6 update and community figured out how to play it. pic.twitter.com/llVkYCip69 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) November 23, 2023

This will not take long to be fixed, precisely because it is a bug that has allowed players to see the insides of one of Valve’s most important sagas, but It is always interesting to see how the foundations of such a relevant title were laid.both at the time and today.

Of course, we all already knew that the IP Left 4 Dead nation of the base of Counter-Strikebut this is a graphic reminder of the same, which allows us to see how this saga was born and became what it is today: a benchmark for zombie games even 14 years after the launch of its last installment.

Valve is allergic to the number 3

We have already been able to see how the first game in the saga was bornand therefore the saga itself, but we also want to see how it continues over time, something that unfortunately does not seem like it will happen given Valve’s apparent allergy to the number 3. Even so, over time we hope that we will receive some new delivery, just like We recently received Counter-Strike 2just as Valve seems more focused on offering its own content than on maintaining its own store, as they have been doing for many years.

Of course, this is no guarantee of anything, but we do know that Left 4 Dead 2 is one of the best multiplayer games on PC, and therefore We couldn’t wish more for a sequel that manages to maintain the legacy and expand all the possibilities that the saga offers.

