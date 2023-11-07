Valuing, theOnline tactical FPS of Riot Games, continues its convincing growth path. This time it’s the turn ofEpisode 7 Act 3 give us the usual, balsamic bag full of news.

Available from October 31st, the new update has given the community a lot of new skins and lots of cosmetic content, but above all a new Agent of the tough ones.

I’m talking about Iso, the Chinese fixer that was welcomed with shouts of excitement from some and shouts of disapproval from others. Why so much fuss? Follow me, I’ll introduce you to him.

ISO, THE LETHAL FIXER

Purebred assassin or Duelist with a capital D if you prefer the English client, Iso is equipped with a skill kit that makes him a truly difficult opponent to face without companions nearby. On the other hand, his skills can hardly be exploited to the maximum by those who are unfamiliar with the deadly dynamics of Valorant, one Competitive team shooter in which, often, it is what happens in a fraction of a second that determines the outcome of a round.

Iso is equipped with a skill kit that makes him a truly difficult opponent to face without companions nearby

Here is Iso’s skill kit:

(E) Double tap: starts a concentration countdown. Once completed, each downed enemy generates an energy sphere. Shooting this sphere provides a shield that absorbs a single damage event, regardless of the source.

(Q) Reduction: Iso throws a dart in front of him, briefly applying the fragile status to all players it touches. The dart can pass through solid objects, including walls.

(C) Event: generates an indestructible wall of energy that blocks projectiles.

(X) Single combat: Iso launches a column of energy across the battlefield, which drags him and the first enemy hit into an interdimensional arena. Iso and his opponent duel to the death.



The reason for so much discussion is easy to say: Iso embodies the meaning of the term Assassin, the class to which he belongs, so well, to give the impression of being unbalanced or “broken”. His Ultimate is as spectacular as it is indicative of a techno-dark soul (with purple streaks) and a clear propensity for the 1 VS 1 challenge. Imprisoning the unfortunate person in question in a sort of labyrinth whose walls disappear after a few moments to leave room for the duel, Iso is the ideal Agent for those who crave the thrill of the challenge of… single combat.

Iso is the real superstar of the update, but between Battle Pass, Valiant Hero and Horizon Pass Event there is content for everyone

Even more than Phoenix, another fun exponent of the Assassin category, the newcomer can prove to be quite annoying if used by an expert player, capable of exploiting its with the right timing the skills to quickly guarantee numerical superiority to his team.

VALORANT: EPISODE 7 ACT 3, TRIBUTE TO CHINA

If Iso is the real superstar of the update, for sure the new Battle Pass will delight those who love taking care of their characters down to the smallest details: in modern online battlefields, we know, killing is important but doing it in style is a different matter. Here are some rewards included in the new Battle Pass (price: 1,000 VP):

Free Rewards: Sandswept Sheriff, Hundreds and Thousands Gun Buddy, VERSUS // Breach + Raze Card, Updraft Scare Spray

Ricompense premium: Paid Track, Sandswept Vandal, Libretto Operator, Silhouette Guardian, Sandswept Melee, Let It Cook Gun Buddy, Fragger’s Fall Spray, Order for Owen! Card, Knitted Bee Gun Buddy

Finally, a nod to the Valoroso Hero model line. It’s about a paid skin set inspired by Sun Wukong, the mythical Monkey King – also known as Monkey King – which some will know for the animated films or for the fundamental stories belonging to Chinese culture (a j-curiosity: Akira Toriyama, the legendary author of the equally mythological Dragon Ball, drew inspiration precisely from his deeds).

As can be seen from the Horizon Event Pass and, more generally, from all the new content recently arrived in the game together with patch 7.09 (NB: there have also been some interventions between existing Agents and weapons, by clicking Who you will find all the details), Riot Games this time has opted to refresh Valorant with a breath of fresh air with a strong oriental scent, China to be precise.

Episode 7 Act 3 is designed to celebrate the Chinese community and its integration into the shooter’s family

If on the one hand Episode 7 Act 3 is designed to celebrate the Chinese community and its integration into the shooter’s family, on the other it has caused a lot of discussion since its reveal due to Iso, a killer with undoubtedly fascinating but also rather problematic to manage (for those unlucky enough to run into the fixer with no allies nearby). Lovers of cosmetics, whether free or premium, will not be disappointed by the usual enormous amount of content and the usual attention paid to this aspect of the game which, as fans of Valorant and beyond know, has always distinguished the software house of Los Angeles.

