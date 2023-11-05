Nothing new under the sun. Perhaps when we hear about urban development, the subconscious leads us to think about the brick bubble, the Costa del Sol and those self-made builders who ended up collecting digits in accounts from exotic countries, but if we want to know the true master of urban planning, It is necessary to go back much further, to the 17th century, when in Spain the greatest genius in speculation was weaving and unweaving to his liking: Francisco Gómez de Sandoval-Rojas y Borja, aka the Duke of Lerma.

And this is because the aristocrat was not satisfied with building townhouses, enormous skyscrapers or beachfront developments. No. He aimed higher, to move kingdom capitals at will… at pleasure and convenience, understand.

The capital of the kingdom, Valladolid. Such was the influence that Francisco de Sandoval y Rojas, better known as the Duke of Lerma, exerted on Philip III that at the beginning of the 17th century he convinced him to do something that today sounds astonishing, although in reality it has a certain historical background: moving the capital of the kingdom.

And no, we are not talking about a change of palace, or a simple transfer of neighborhood. The nobleman managed to convince the monarch that it was best to rethink the initiative that his father Philip II had taken in 1561 and take the capital out of Madrid. Where to? Well, to another city located more than 150 kilometers away in a straight line: Valladolid. The court went there to settle in January 1601. And from there it left again to return to Madrid after five years, in 1606.

It doesn’t matter where, but how much. That the royal court moved to Valladolid and not to another city, such as Toledo or, say, Albacete, Cáceres or Vigo, was not a causality. Today it is assumed that this decision weighed heavily on the Duke of Lerma, who in turn had compelling reasons to establish the capital of the kingdom there. Only in his case, that weight was measured in hard and fast ducats.

Before the move, the aristocrat dedicated himself to acquiring important properties in the city of Pisuerga which, of course, were revalued at the time when Philip III established his royal residence there with all the implications that this had.

Buy well, sell better. That was in general terms what Francisco Sandoval y Rojas dedicated himself to: he showed a good eye when it came to acquiring land and properties in Valladolid and even better judgment when it was his turn to sell them to courtiers and the Crown. If the Duke of Lerma managed to achieve such an operation, it was thanks to the enormous influence he exerted on Philip III, a monarch 25 years younger than him and who was known for his love of hunting and theater.

A question of power… and persuasion. His valid status gave him considerable power; his skill took care of the rest. One of the tricks he used to encourage the king to move to Valladolid was to tempt him with his Royal Palace, the former residence of Francisco de los Cobos that he had been in charge of remodeling.

“In 1600 the sale of the Palace was signed by the Marquis of Camarasa, grandson of Francisco de los Cobos, to the Duke of Lerma. He in turn sold it in 1601 in favor of Philip III, once the monarch had decided the establishment of the Court in Valladolid”, includes the description that the Ministry of Defense dedicates to the palace. There, in its chambers, Philip IV was born in 1605, which did not prevent the building from beginning to languish after the return of the court to Madrid.





Part of the equestrian portrait of the Duke of Lerma painted by Rubens.

Two good businesses, better than one. The aristocrat must have thought something similar, who—in light of his next movements—came to an unappealable conclusion: if the move from Madrid to Valladolid had earned him such huge benefits, why not repeat the operation but in reverse. No sooner said than done.

The change in the royal court had raised prices in Valladolid but punctured those in Madrid, so the good duke dedicated himself to buying properties there. And after a few years, he again persuaded Philip III to return to the city that Philip II had chosen to establish the capital several decades ago.

What the numbers say. Some figures are used that give an idea of ​​how profitable that business was. Madrid Villa y Corte remembers that the transfer of the Court involved much more than moving the royal family: it involved nobles, members of councils and boards, service, guards… a deployment of people close to the Royal House. There is talk of between 10,000 and 15,000 people who, obviously, needed a roof under which to shelter. If possible at the height of his lineage.

El Mundo specifies that some sources estimate that the valid man obtained properties worth 80,000 maravedíes and obtained some 55 million capital gains. “He bought the houses of the immense space that goes from the current Plaza de Neptuno towards almost Atocha,” Alfredo Alvar Ezquerra collects in the book ‘The Duke of Lerma. Corruption and demoralization in 17th century Spain’.

Not only that. To recover his capital status, Madrid even put on the table a donation of 250,000 ducats, a fortune that largely ended up in the pockets of the clever duke: it is said that he managed to get close to a third.





Portrait of Philip III.

Of intrigue, influence and profit. The duke’s moves were so juicy that even today, centuries later, he is often presented as “the king of real estate speculation”, the architect of Spain’s “first real estate boom” or even “absolutely corrupt.” His real motivations could, however, be somewhat more complex and go beyond the simple search for benefits thanks to the privileged information that he handled about the Court’s plans.

One of the theories that circulates is that with the move to Valladolid the nobleman wanted to distance the king from influences that did not coincide with his interests, such as his grandmother, María de Austria y Portugal, who died in 1603, between the Pucelano experiment. There was no lack of an official argument either: with the move, the aim was in theory to seek a healthier destination for the court and to promote the north of Castile.

A story rich in nuances. There are even those who advocate taking a certain historical perspective. “You have to see it with the eyes of the time,” Claudio García, from the Lerma Tourism Office, explained to elDiario.es in 2018. “It is true that he took advantage of his position, but he is not a current politician. He does not represent the people, but rather his noble house,” adds another of the tourism technicians.

Whether or not this approach is adopted, the truth is that the story of Francisco de Sandoval y Rojas is fascinating, as shown by the fact that a few years later he ended up requesting the cardinal’s hat from Rome. The reason, as was said sarcastically at the time, was that “in order not to die by hanging, the biggest thief in Spain dresses in red.”

