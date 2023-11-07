November 6, 2023

Valentino Rossi, the first time on a prototype: how it went

First time for Valentino Rossi: on the occasion of the Rookie Test in Bahrain the Doctor got behind the wheel of the Team Wrt Oreca 07 prototype, Lmp2 class, with a view to participating in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

The nine-time world motorcycle champion really wanted this experience, and covered 67 laps without encountering any problems, finishing with a positive time of 1:55.118, about eight tenths behind his teammate Charles Weerts.

Valentino’s next step is testing in the Hypercar class: he could try the BMW M Hybrid V8, which will debut in 2024.

©Getty Images