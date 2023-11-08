November 7, 2023

Valentino Rossi takes pleasure in it: great return

Valentino Rossi closes the year with fireworks: the Doctor has announced that he will return to racing in the 12 Hours of the Gulf, the last event of the 2023 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The driver from Tavullia, who returns to race at Yas Marina for the first time since 2020, will get behind the wheel of the Team WRT BMW M4 GT3, alongside Dries Vanthoor.

“I’m very happy to return to the Yas Marina circuit. I took part in this race in the past with Ferrari and it was excellent, achieving third place overall. I had a lot of fun, the track is fantastic.”

“This year the level will be much higher, with lots of fast cars and professional drivers on the grid. We’ll see how we perform and I can’t wait to race with BMW on this track. It will be a lot of fun.”

©Cristian Lovati