The 8h of Bahrain has an illustrious guest in the pits: Valentino Rossi arrived in Sakhir to enjoy the last round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, starting to test the waters for the future.

The ‘Doctor’ is a guest of Team WRT, the team with which he has been racing in the GT World Challenge since last year and with which he achieved his first victories aboard the BMW M4 GT3 in his new 4-wheel career.

On Sunday the driver from Tavullia will board the Oreca managed by Vincent Vosse’s team for the Rookie Test on the desert track, but the opportunity to test an LMP2 prototype was not only the reason for this trip to the Middle East.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz

“I’ve been racing with this team for two years, it’s an excellent team and I’m very happy. I came here to watch the race because next year maybe I’ll race in the WEC, so I wanted to see what it’s like”, explains Rossi to Eurosport.

“Tomorrow I’ll get into the LMP2 for the first time. I’ve always asked Vincent to try it and the tests are a good opportunity. I’m very curious to understand what this car is like.”

In the Sakhir paddock, Valentino was approached by many professionals and fans, but he himself tried to ride as much as possible to find out what probably awaits him in the near future.

“I know there will be many people who will keep an eye on me in the tests, the goal is still to be at the start of the WEC in 2024 and I will try.”

As already explained several times by the Pesaro himself, the program in the WEC should be in the LMGT3 class with the BMW shared together with one of the official drivers of the Bavarian company with a Gold/Platinum license, plus a Bronze who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, we are also working on a stay in the GTWC for the Endurance Cup.