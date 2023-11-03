November 2, 2023

Valentino Rossi on the track in Bahrain

A few hours before the start of the eight hours of Bahrain, the organizers of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, through their official channels, also announced the presence of Valentino Rossi, who will return to the track after the growing season in GTWC Europe.

Rossi, in fact, will take part in the rookie test session on Sunday 5 November 2023, driving an LMP2 class prototype for Team WRT.

Furthermore, during a recent interview, the “Doctor” did not hide his enthusiasm for trying this new experience in the WEC: “I do it because I want to race. It was truly a blessing to give up motorbikes, but if I had stayed at home it would have been tough. Next year in the WEC we will make a lot of trips outside of Europe, due to the jet lag it will be harder but come on, you want to say? We will also go to Sao Paulo, where I have never been”.

