November 26, 2023

Valentino Rossi makes an admission about his brother Luca’s choice

Valentino Rossi confessed to Sky that Luca Marini’s choice to accept Honda’s offer surprised him too: “Luca was a shock for us, we didn’t expect it. I’m very sorry, it was nice to see him arrive in front and be a protagonist with my team and with our bikes. But he had this opportunity of the free Honda seat, of the official Honda, with a two-year contract.”

The Doctor guaranteed that he will not fail to support his brother despite having switched to his rivals: “I am a big fan of his and I will help him as much as possible. It’s a tough choice and then Honda is Honda, for us who are of a certain age. They and Yamaha have understood that they cannot afford to suffer so much, especially from Ducati. They have understood that they have to put in an extra gear.”

“Then next year the Japanese manufacturers will have help, and Luca is a very good test driver, we’ll see. It will be interesting to see the tests as early as Tuesday.”

