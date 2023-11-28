November 27, 2023

Valentino Rossi dreams bigger and bigger

Valentino Rossi is ready for a new challenge. The Doctor has announced that he will race in the 2024 WEC World Championship. After two years in the GT World Challenge Tour, the rider from Tavullia is ready to make the leap to the World Endurance Championship, thus becoming the first former MotoGP rider to take part in this competition.

Rossì will be at the wheel of a BMW M4 from the WRT team, one of the eighteen cars entered in the new LMGT3 category, which will replace LMGTE AM (cars driven by amateurs combined with professionals).

“I’m really excited to race in the WEC. Participating in a world championship, returning to racing globally again and not just in Europe, is the next step that is taking place” commented Valentino Rossi enthusiastically.

©Getty Images