November 5, 2023

Valentino Rossi can’t wait: “I want to see what it’s like”

Valentino Rossi’s blitz in Sakhir for the 8 Hours of Bahrain: the driver from Tavullia will attend the last round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, which he intends to participate in 2024.

The Doctor is in the garage of the WRT team, with whom he raced at the wheel of a BMW M4 GT3 in the GTCE this year, and will have the opportunity to test an LMP2 Oreca prototype: “I’ve been racing with this team for two years, it’s an excellent team and I’m very happy about it. I came here to watch the race because next year maybe I’ll race in the WEC, so I wanted to see what it’s like.”

“I’ll get into the LMP2 for the first time. I’ve always asked Vincent Vosse to try it and the tests are a good opportunity. I’m very curious to understand what this car is like.”

“I know that there will be many people who will keep an eye on me in the tests, the goal is to be at the start of the WEC in 2024 and I will try”, are the words of the Doctor reported by Motorsport.

