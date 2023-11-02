Valentino Rossi will make his debut behind the wheel of an LMP2 at the Rookie Tests of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in Bahrain.

The opportunity to drive an Oreca 07-Gibson will be offered to him by Team WRT, with which the Doctor has been racing in the GT World Challenge Europe for two years, taking to the track in Sakhir for the tests on Sunday 5 November.

Charles Weerts will also be with Rossi and this test will be useful for both of them in view of the next commitments they will face in 2024. It is no secret that the driver from Tavullia is evaluating a path that will take him to a prototype, with BMW supporting him will give the opportunity to try the M Hybrid V8 LMDh soon.

Photo by: SRO

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi

“I’m very happy to try LMP2 for the first time! It’s a great opportunity for Team WRT, because we plan to try the BMW Hypercar in the future. So, before we get into it, I think it’s a good opportunity to try LMP2 because it’s similar in terms of downforce and I’m curious to understand my potential”, said the driver from Tavullia.

“Also, I am looking forward to being in Bahrain to watch the last race of the season and, as I hope to race in the WEC in the future, it will be good to understand the atmosphere and structure of the event.”

Next year WRT will have two BMW LMDhs entered in the Hypercar Class and two M4 GT3s in the new LMGT3; one of these should be led by Rossi, who is still trying to organize a program to continue in the GTWC, leaning towards the Endurance Cup.