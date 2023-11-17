After this summer’s video, other images of Valentino Rossi and his daughter Giulietta on motorbikes appear. The Doctor’s theory seems to be confirmed

November 17, 2023

In the vast majority of cases, the passion for a sport is transmitted from parents to children and it certainly seems that Valentino Rossi is already putting the little one on the right path Juliet.

This summer, in July, we saw the two riding the minibike as a couple in what looks like the backyard and today, despite the temperature being colder, the little girl’s “training” continues. Giulietta always wears the yellow “Valentino” helmet and has fun while her dad does gives him driving directions. In July Valentino said that Juliet, most likely, when she grew up, she wouldn’t have been a dancer and if the “training” is going so well we can only agree with the Doctor.

On Valentino’s Instagram page, in stories, you can find the video.