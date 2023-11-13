Thus the influencer after the theft: “I read the comments and I’m afraid of people’s malice: there are those who are happy”

Bad episode yesterday for Valentina Vignali. The basketball player and influencer had her wallet stolen yesterday on the subway in Milan. And after reading the comments of some haters, he commented: “They shared the story with me on a page that talks about Milan. I read the comments and I’m afraid of people’s wickedness: there are those who are happy. A thousand different nuances that It wouldn’t even occur to me: when a bad thing happens to a person I don’t even know, I feel sorry for it. The others enjoy it as if I had stolen their boyfriend: I’m shocked.”

November 12 – 09:54

