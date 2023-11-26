We expected to see everyone working on the medium tire on the rear, in view of this afternoon’s long race, but the MotoGP grid was divided between that and the soft in the Warm-Up of the Valencian Community Grand Prix, even if for some it was a choice made by virtue of the low temperatures found this morning at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

However, what stood out above all were the drivers who chose to work with the medium, which presumably will be the most popular solution at 3pm, when the traffic lights go out for the last time this season. The fastest was Johann Zarco, who with his Prima Pramac Racing Ducati was also the only one to go under the 1’30 mark with his 1’29″984.

The Frenchman preceded Brad Binder who confirmed with his KTM that he is particularly at ease on the Spanish track after second place in the Sprint. The South African finished 34 thousandths of a second behind and got ahead of Jorge Martin who seems very excited in view of the final act of the duel with Pecco Bagnaia for the World Championship.

The world champion, who will enter today’s race with a 14-point margin, instead finished rather late, in 12th position, just over half a second behind. However, the Ducati rider is one of those who have worked with the soft tyres, and it shouldn’t be surprising to see him behind in the Warm-Up, because for him it is a fairly consolidated practice.

Continuing to scroll through the rankings in the top positions, it is surprising to find both Fernandezes, with Raul’s Aprilia and Augusto Fernandez’s GasGas Tech3 sandwiching Marc Marquez’s Honda, occupying fourth and sixth place respectively.

In seventh place is the first of the riders to have mounted the soft tire and he is Franco Morbidelli, who finished 312 thousandths of a second behind on his Yamaha. His boxing partner Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, didn’t even hit the track, because this morning he woke up with a fever and preferred to preserve himself for the race.

Completing the top 10 are Enea Bastianini’s Ducati at 438 thousandths, followed by the two KTMs of Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro. Poleman Maverick Vinales is therefore also missing from the roll call, but the Aprilia rider was stopped by the black flag with an orange dot because his RS-GP was hit by a technical problem, made evident by a conspicuous white smoke coming out of the curve 1.

Speaking of Italians, outside the top 10 in addition to Bagnaia there are also three other Ducatisti, with Marco Bezzecchi occupying 11th position, Luca Marini in 14th and Fabio Di Giannantonio in 16th. Instead, you have to get to 20th place to find Lorenzo Savadori, replacing the injured Miguel Oliveira on the RNF Racing Aprilia.