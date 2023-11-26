There are about two hours left until the start of the Valencian Community Grand Prix, a decisive race for the fate of the MotoGP World Championship, and yet another twist has arrived in a very hard-fought season so far. Poleman Maverick Vinales was in fact sanctioned by the sports commissioners for not respecting the black flag with orange dot when it was waved at him during this morning’s Warm-Up.

The Roses rider’s Aprilia started smoking noticeably at the exit of turn 1 and, in addition to the flags, Maverick also received the warning on the dashboard of his RS-GP. In these cases the regulation states that the pilot must immediately leave the runway to avoid losing fluids and creating dangerous situations for his colleagues. Vinales, however, continued up to the pitlane, still taking care to stay outside the racing lines and not to hinder the riders following him.

Despite this measure, the Spaniard violated the regulations and for this reason the Steward Panel penalized him with a drop of three positions on today’s starting grid, which will therefore cause him to slip from pole position to fourth place.

Above all, world leader Pecco Bagnaia will benefit from this, who will inherit the pole position, but also Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, who advance to second and third position respectively. Jorge Martin remains in sixth place and will enter this decisive event with 14 points to make up on the reigning world champion.

Here is the updated starting grid:

