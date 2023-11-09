“Next week there will be good news,” said Fabio Di Giannantonio during the weekend in Thailand, where it seemed almost done between him and Honda. However, on the eve of the Sepang weekend, there is still no news either on the Roman’s future or on Marc Marquez’s replacement in HRC.

To that of Diggia, the names of Luca Marini and Fermin Aldeguer have been added in these two weeks, probable replacements for the eight-time world champion, headed to Gresini in 2024. On the Thursday of the Malaysian Grand Prix, it was inevitable to ask the current pilot of the Faenza team if he had any news regarding his future, but the answer was negative.

“Unfortunately, I have no news at the moment,” Di Giannantonio began in the usual meeting with the press. “I expected to arrive here with some news, but I have nothing. However, optimism is always very high! I said that I’m preparing a black suit for the Valencia tests, then I don’t know yet whether I’ll use it in the MotoGP with the Ohvale, but in the meantime we’re ready.”

Diggia jokes and makes fun of his situation, which however is far from simple. However, the Roman does not let himself be affected by the uncertainty of his future and remains focused on the last remaining races, where he aims to continue on the positive line that has led him to achieve excellent results.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

“Let’s say that in the end I got used to it, we haven’t known what my future could be for six months, so it’s not like it gives me who knows what more thoughts than usual. Obviously, I’d like to know as soon as possible, but it’s not something that bothers me when I’m on the bike,” said Di Giannantonio in reference to 2024.

Before thinking about next season however, the rider from Rome is focusing on Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia, the last three events in which he will wear the Gresini colours. The ideal would be to replicate the podium of Australia and he thinks that with the data collected in Sepang already in the winter tests we can do a good job: “In general, in these last three races I would really like to get the maximum, in the end now we have a crazy package with bike and team”.

“We’re going strong, so I’d like to use these last three races to reach the maximum possible and do really well. So I can leave the team and the bike with good results. Here we did the tests at the beginning of the year and I was going very fast, so I think it will be the first race on which we can already have a good base and we will start with solid data. We try to aim high enough,” he said.

Particular attention must be paid to the weather, which is always uncertain in Sepang. Even in the past it has given us dry weekends with showers of rain that have changed the cards on the table. It will be important to be ready in any case, and Diggia is not taken by surprise: “The weather here is very particular, but we have always been strong on both dry and wet surfaces, so I’m quite confident there too.”

