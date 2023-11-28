The MotoGP collective tests in Valencia gave us the first taste of the 2024 season. And the appetizer was very interesting, especially regarding the most awaited name today at Ricardo Tormo.

After 11 years in the premier class, today Marc Marquez got on a bike other than a Honda for the first time and it must be said that the first impact with the Gresini Racing Ducati was truly remarkable. The eight-time world champion completed 49 laps and finished fourth in 1’29″424, after having also been in the lead for some periods.

The driver from Cervera rode with the GP23 that he will use next season and unfortunately was unable to reveal his impressions to the media for contractual reasons. However, the team manager of the Faenza team, Michele Masini, said “the times speak for him”. And he actually gave the sensation of being particularly at ease on the Desmosedici GP.

After opening on the great protagonist, it is right to also talk about the fastest of all, who was Maverick Vinales. This test was a real “endurance” for the Aprilia rider, who put together the beauty of 86 laps with a best of 1’29″253. The rider from Roses had a new engine available today, but for the Noale manufacturer there was also a swingarm to test, as well as some aerodynamic and electronic solutions, even if the actual 2024 bike will only be seen in Sepang.

Unfortunately, Aleix Espargaro only rode for half a day and then stopped due to increasing pain in his injured leg in Qatar. The Granollers driver immediately left for the Dexeus Clinic, where he will undergo further tests. On the other hand, Raul Fernandez shone today, riding with the Test Team’s RS-GP after the “expulsion” of RNF Racing. The Spaniard finished fifth, proving to be very comfortable on the 2023 bike. Then in the afternoon, test rider Lorenzo Savadori also continued the work of setting up the new carbon frame.

In the end, Brad Binder moved into second position, setting a time of 1’29″281 just over 5 minutes from the end, just before running into corners at turn 5. At KTM, the new aerodynamic package, developed in collaboration with Red Bull Technologies. In reality, it was very complicated to understand its shapes, because a camouflage livery was also designed that made it indecipherable. What is certain, however, is that Jack Miller signed his ninth time using it in 1’29″901.

Remaining within the Austrian manufacturer, one cannot help but say a few words about Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP debut. The Moto2 world champion, considered a future prodigy, worked hard, completing 70 laps. In the end he placed 18th in 1’30″476, giving the sensation of having adapted rather quickly to the new category. Among other things, he didn’t miss anything, because at the end he also suffered his first fall in MotoGP, sliding at turn 2.

We have already talked about Ducati, but only touching on the topic of Marc Marquez. In reality, the fastest of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer was Marco Bezzecchi, who tested the GP23 for the first time today and finished third, just slightly faster than Marc Marquez. The first impact with the 2023 bike was also good for Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, on their first outing with the VR46, who placed seventh and eighth.

The most important innovation from a 2024 perspective for the factory riders, however, was the engine and the indications seem to have been positive according to what both Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia said at the end of the day, who today also used black bikes, which evidently also contained other news, and they finished in eighth and eleventh position. However, the opinion of Jorge Martin is missing, as he suffered problems on the bike equipped with the new engine and also suffered two crashes today, first at turn 10 and then at turn 6. Franco Morbidelli’s debut on the Desmosedici GP, 16, was very prudent. ° but not too far from Martin.

Among those who changed their jerseys, Luca Marini didn’t fare too badly, managing to bring his Honda to tenth position with the last time attack. HRC brought to Valencia a prototype completely new in shape, which it entrusted to all four of its riders, but the Italian was the fastest of all among the RC213Vs. In the afternoon Joan Mir, ultimately 13th, also debuted a rear wing very similar to the one that has been used by KTM for some time. Johann Zarco’s crash without consequences at turn 4 must also be noted: the Frenchman, who returned to Team LCR after a replacement in 2019, placed 17th.

For the moment, the one that always seems to be in a bit more difficulty is Yamaha, with Fabio Quartararo having to settle for 12th time, with a 1’30″022. The most important innovations for him to try were those of aerodynamics , with a new Aprilia-style “cantilever” front wing. There was also a small evolution of the new engine tested for the first time in the Misano tests, but also a chassis. In the end, however, “El Diablo” still seemed very nervous after a long turn 1, so it will be very interesting to hear his comments.

However, it is difficult to evaluate the debut on the M1 of the newcomer Alex Rins, 19th, because the Spaniard has not yet recovered 100% from the tibia and fibula injury suffered in the Mugello Sprint, so we will have to wait for the Sepang tests for more feedback accurate. However, team manager Maio Meregalli did not hide the fact that the first impact seemed quite positive to him.

Cla Motorcycle Rider Time Gap Laps

1 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 1’29.253 86 2 Brad Binder KTM 1’29.281 0.028 51 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1’29.346 0.093 62 4 Marc Marquez Ducati 1’29.424 0.171 49 5 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 6 0.263 64 6 Alex Marquez Ducati 1′ . 29.638 0.385 56 7 F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1’29.662 0.409 60 8 Jack Miller KTM 1’29.901 0.648 62 10 Luca Marini Honda 1’29.956 0.70 3 72 11 F.Bagnaia Ducati 1’29.970 0.717 51 12 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1’30.022 0.769 63 13 Joan Mir Honda 1’30.051 0.798 69 14 A.Fernandez KTM 1’30.077 0.824 72 15 Jorge Martin Ducati F.Morbidelli Ducati 1’30.206 0.953 69 17 Johann 18 Pedro Acosta KTM 1’30.476 1.223 70 19 Alex Rins Yamaha 1.30.564 1.311 54 20 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1.30.765 1.512 74 21 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 30,976 1,723 63 22 Alex Spargaro Aprilia 1’32,312 3,059 17 23 Lawrence Savadori April 1,32,684 3,4

