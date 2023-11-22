The last MotoGP race in Valencia will see the presence of another Italian, in addition to the starters already present: we are talking about Lorenzo Savadori, who will race with the Aprilia of the RNF team to replace Miguel Oliveira, who was injured last weekend in Qatar, fracturing his right shoulder blade in an accident with Aleix Espargaro.

Thus, the Aprilia tester will take the place of the Portuguese, who will be forced to be a spectator at the last race of this season to rest and get back into shape for 2024. Savadori returns to action as a substitute for the second time in 2023, after having already raced at Le Mans to always replace Oliveira, who was injured on that occasion too.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, RNF MotoGP Racing

With the Portuguese’s absence from the Valencia Grand Prix, the 2023 MotoGP season will be characterized by being the first in history in which there was no race where all the starting riders lined up. The various injuries we saw during the championship forced several teams to take action by calling in their respective testers or substitutes to help.

Savadori is ready for action and, in wishing Oliveira a speedy recovery, he sets goals for the weekend: “First of all, I hope that Miguel can recover quickly from his injury and I want to wish him good luck for this! As far as I regards, I can’t wait to get back to working with the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team. We did a good job at Le Mans and I’m very much looking forward to getting back on track. I haven’t raced for some time, because my racing schedule testing for this season had already been completed, but together with the whole team I’m sure we will give our best.”

