Suara.com – Laura Meizani Mawardi alias Lolly, Nikita Mirzani’s eldest child, has been dating Vadel Badjideh for four months. Since they met in July 2023, Lolly and Vadel have often spread their affection on their respective social media.

Even though they have never met in person because Lolly currently lives in England while Vadel lives in Jakarta, the lovebirds are sure to get married and live together forever.

Vadel Badjideh – Figure of Vadel Badjideh Lolly’s Boyfriend (Instagram)

However, in the midst of this romance, bad news emerged that hit Lolly and Vadel Badjideh’s relationship. The man who was a dancer was caught red-handed flirting with another girl.

This was revealed by a TikTok account called Hannaa. The girl made a content video showing Vadel Badjideh’s Instagram direct message (DM) chat to her.

“Which other man should I trust…,” read the caption written by Hanna along with a photo of Lolly and evidence of the chat which was re-uploaded to the @lambe__danu account, Monday (27/11/2023).

In the message column, the dancer openly invited Hanna to meet. I don’t know what Vadel’s purpose was, but in the first chat he had with Hanna, he immediately asked to accompany him to the mall.

Lolly. (Instagram/@1aurabd)

“Hi Hannah, next week I’ll accompany you (to) Sency,” read the chat sent by Vadel.

It is suspected that Hanna refused the invitation, because there was no reply that the girl sent to Vadel. Moreover, he immediately turned the chat into content to complain to Lolly.

Seeing that, netizens immediately became inflamed. They together gave advice to Lolly to leave Vadel. Nikita Mirzani’s son was even asked to look for a Caucasian girlfriend in England.

“Besides, Lolly has lived all the way in the UK and is in love with ODGJ. Even I, who is not Nikmir’s child, don’t like Vadel’s modeling,” commented the account @hil***.

“Isn’t he handsome, he pretends to want to be a playboy,” said the account @dhe***.

“Even though Lolly lives outside, why don’t you just look for foreigners? Moreover, many foreigners like girls like Lolly like this,” wrote the account @skin***.

“You came all the way to the UK and fell in love with Kang Semir, said his mother,” added the account @oli***.

However, there has been no response from Vadel Badjideh regarding the chat evidence. Lolly herself hasn’t said anything about this.

Hannaa’s upload itself has been deleted. It is suspected that the girl was afraid that the content would become public and she would be drawn into Lolly and Vadel’s relationship.