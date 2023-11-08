MILAN – Half of Italians believe it is important to protect themselves from the flu, even if only a third fear being affected personally. Moreover, 83% of compatriots know about the flu vaccine, but 72% have never received it. These are the main results of the survey “The flu vaccine: awareness, beliefs, behaviors of Italians” conducted by Iqvia and supported by Viatris, presented at an event in Milan.

The survey – explains a note – was carried out in recent months on a sample of 1,000 people aged between 18 and 59, to photograph the perception, level of awareness and behavior regarding influenza vaccination of the adult population, age group who decides on administration in children and fragile people. Influenza is a disease that affects approximately 1 billion people worldwide every year. It is not surprising that 93% of those interviewed declared having contracted it at least once in their life, recognizing its significant impact on various aspects: physical state (51%), everyday commitments (47%), work and study (45% ), social interactions and free time (44%).

“The information that builds opinion regarding influenza is the tip of the iceberg – states Giovanni Gabutti, coordinator of the ‘Vaccines and vaccination policies’ working group of the Italian Society of Hygiene, preventive medicine and public health (Siti) – while the real medical, social and economic burden of this virus and all its consequences is greatly underestimated. Influenza affects between 40 and 50 million individuals in Europe every year, causing serious consequences up to the death of 15,000/70,000 citizens. Although 90% of deaths occur in people over 65 – continues Gabutti – it is essential to increase knowledge about this virus among young people and adults, and to make known the tools we have available to prevent, before treating, the disease, recognizing the value that prevention takes on in this context”.

Regarding sources of information, doctors and pharmacists remain the reference. In 1 out of 2 cases, the doctor is also the person from whom the vaccine is booked and for 56% also the vaccination. The role of the pediatrician is recognized by 17% of parents of children between 0 and 6 years old, while it decreases (10%) among parents of children between 7 and 14 years old. 16% of parents with children under 6 have vaccinated their children as have 14% of parents with children aged 7 to 14. “The aware adults of today are the aware elderly people of tomorrow – observes Valeria Fava, responsible for the coordination of health policies of Cittadinanzattiva – As an association, we are active, collaborating and promoting initiatives with local and national entities, in order to facilitate access to useful and correct information for a culture attentive to prevention”.