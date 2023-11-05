Two penalties from the Juventus striker allow Montero to make a late comeback

On Sunday the women’s teams compete in a big match that has the feel of the Scudetto, Roma and Juventus also cross paths in the morning match of the Primavera championship. And Montero’s Bianconeri are smiling, doing well in coming from behind against Tre Fontane (2-1) despite a team that is on average younger than their opponents: the coolness from the spot by 18-year-old Alessio Vacca is decisive, as he beats Marin twice from 11 meters in the second half (76′ and 82′) thus overturning the initial Giallorossi advantage achieved in the first half – with a backheel assist from Mannini – by captain Cherubini, to whom Mourinho gave his debut in the Europa League against Slavia Prague.

overtaking

—

At the end, Ienco’s expulsion for a double yellow complicates things even more for Guidi’s boys, who give way and thus find themselves overtaken in the standings by the Bianconeri. For Juventus it is the third consecutive victory which is worth joining Empoli in fourth place; There are also three goals scored in the last two games by Vacca, who returned to base after the profitable loan to Monza last season (he contributed 12 goals to the promotion in Primavera 1).