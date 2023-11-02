Unfortunately, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is sold out. The very last copy was auctioned, the new owner paid 700,000 dollars for it, which is approximately 660,000 euros. This means he/she paid more than seven times as much as the other owners. But perhaps the auction winner should have waited a while. Because Stellantis, the owner of Dodge, is now offering its V8 engine separately in a crate.

Before the end of the Challenger with a combustion engine, Dodge pulled out all the stops one last time. The Hemi-V8 that was delivered is Dodge’s most powerful engine and, according to Stellantis, is the most powerful engine in a muscle car. Running on E85 petrol, the 6.2-litre eight-cylinder produces 1,039 hp and 1,281 Nm. Do you prefer to fill up with E10? The engine then produces 912 hp and 1,098 Nm of torque. Still nice.

How much does that V8 engine from the latest Dodge Challenger cost?

You can buy the powertrain with the eight-cylinder and supercharger from DC Performance. They are asking $27,695 for the motorcycle, with crate. So you pay approximately 26.000 euro. To put that into perspective, we use the Polo comparison: in the Netherlands you pay at least 25,890 euros for a VW Polo, in Belgium at least 23,810 euros. So, which do you prefer? (Tip: you won’t get very far with a loose engine.)

It is not known how many units Dodge is allowed to build from a separate V8 engine from the last Challenger. While supplies last? You can order it from next year. And after that? Then the gas party is over for Dodge. The brand announced at the beginning of this year that it was switching to electricity. Dodge’s next main course is already ready: the Charger Daytona. Come on!