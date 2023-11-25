Denpasar Voice – Ustadz Khalid Basalamah gave an answer regarding questions about politics when he was asked whether he would like to be offered to enter politics.

Khalid Basalamah is a well-known preacher in Indonesia, his polite and peaceful lectures make many listeners interested in listening to his studies.

It turns out that the figure of the lecturer is not only limited to discussing da’wah, he also does not hesitate to discuss politics, whether using the lens of reason or religion.

Ustadz Khalid Basalamah was asked what if he was offered to enter politics, it turned out that he did not immediately refuse, but gave a wise explanation.

He got this question on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast, the YouTuber asked the ustadz directly.

“For example, Ustadz himself received an offer to enter politics, do you want to, stadz?” asked Deddy as reported by Suara Denpasar from his YouTube channel on Saturday (25/11/2023).

“If you want to enter (politics), you don’t offer yourself, but if you offer it, it’s different, we look at the benefits and harms,” ​​answered Khalid Basalamah.

“If the benefit is that we are experts there, we have the knowledge, then if we don’t progress then other people who are worse will come, why not?” he continued.

Ustadz Khalid Basalamah explained that if you are unable or not in your field, then it is best not to take the offer.

He also exemplified with the offer of a position in the Ministry, if you can afford it, you should take it, but if you can’t afford it, then don’t, that’s the principle he holds. (*/Dinda)