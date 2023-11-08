The American CNN news network had published on its website statements from informed sources, who said that the Hamas movement has been running a network of wired telephone lines in a network of tunnels under Gaza for two years.

These lines, according to the sources, allowed Hamas members to communicate with each other secretly, in a way that Israeli intelligence officials could not track them. During two years of planning, the small cell operating in the tunnels used these lines to communicate and plan the operation, but they remained silent until the time came for activation and the summoning of hundreds of operatives. Hamas militants launch the October 7 attack.

Intelligence information indicated that the movement concealed the planning of the operation through old-fashioned intelligence procedures, such as:

Hold planning meetings in person. Avoid digital communications whose signals the Israelis can trace, and rely on wired phones in tunnels. Avoid using computers or mobile phones, to prevent detection by Israeli or American intelligence.

Israel was aware that Palestinian militants were using wired communications systems before the attack. When Israeli forces moved in as part of what was dubbed “Operation Home and Garden,” the army discovered communication lines and closed-circuit surveillance cameras, to give advance warning of Israeli troop movements.

Regarding Hamas’ success in concealing its communications before carrying out the October 7 operation, Walid Haggag, an information security expert and member of the Digital and Information Infrastructure Committee of the Supreme Council of Culture in Egypt, explains that the movement “depends on a wired communications network that cannot be tracked with modern technology.”

Hajjaj added to Sky News Arabia the advantages provided by wired networks in such cases:

Its signal cannot be remotely sensed or hacked. You need to be connected to it to be able to hack it. Radio waves travel through the air and can be detected, while pulses travel through wires like landlines. Terrestrial communications are difficult to jam, unlike radio communications.

The information security expert stated that the Hamas movement employed these features for wired communications networks as follows:

It relied on a wired voice communications network, as well as face-to-face information transfer. The use of a wired communications network in the operation was not expected by the Israeli side. Hamas avoided using cell phones or computers connected to the Internet, because they were easy to hack.

Regarding how to create a wired communications network, Hajjaj explained that:

The devices used to create a wired network are not complex or large in size, especially since they are used to transmit signals between a limited number of points. Wired communication devices can be created from simple components found in a television or game controller, providing electrical pulses that send signals. Signals can also be sent via Morse code. In the West Bank, a simple wire can be passed between the required points in a way that will not be noticed, and the Palestinians have shown great competence in this area. It is less difficult for materials used to construct a wire mesh to reach the West Bank than to Gaza. Communication networks can be wired in some areas and non-wired in others, so that wireless networks operate at unknown frequencies to mislead those who want to hack them. The farther away from technological methods, the safer it is, as no one expects the use of primitive means of communication, in addition to the difficulty of penetrating these means.