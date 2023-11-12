“The Rock” in the White House?

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that several parties have contacted him to ask if he would like to run for president of the United States, after a poll revealed that 46% of Americans would support his campaign. As Ansa writes, the actor and former wrestler said he “was truly moved and honoured” by the survey.

“At the end of 2022, I received a visit from officials from different parties who asked me if I wanted to run,” the actor further said. “It was all very surreal because it was never my goal to be political,” the actor added.

However, Johnson, who described himself as a “centrist” and “politically independent”, gave his support to Joe Biden in 2020. Although today he says he is not interested, in 2016 ‘The Rock’ confessed to GQ “that the thought of being governor or president is attractive”. A year later he told Variety that he was “seriously” considering a 2024 presidential campaign.

