USA, the American economy is booming

Although the campaign for the next elections in 2024 has already informally opened, despite the commitment alongside Ukraine and Israel, despite the rising interest rates the American economy continues, unabated, to create jobs. In fact, in the third quarter the US economy maintained an high pace, the strongest since 2021 with a low unemployment rate and many new jobs. Economists, undeterred, continue to predict a possible slowdown, which is not yet visible. A certain fact, according to the “Bureau of Labor Statistics”, is that in the month of October new jobs reached the considerable figure of 150,000 units. A little less than the 180,000 expected but still a robust trend. The Department justified this objective not being achieved due to the six weeks of strike of over 50,000 workers which affected the three big Detroit auto companies: GM, Ford and Stellantis.

USA, employment increased in healthcare, public administration and social assistance

The official statement states that “Employment has increased in the health, public administration and social assistance sectors. While it decreased in the manufacturing sector due to strikes. Employment in the manufacturing sector decreased by 35,000 units in October, practically almost all relating to the auto and components sector”. Non-employment is almost non-existent, given that the rate of unemployment is physiologically at 3.9%. For 24 months it has been below 4%, which represents the best result for 60 years. In any case, the slight slowdown in employment is a positive indicator for Jerome Powell’s Fed which continues to repeat that it wants a sort of soft recession for the American economy. Therefore, according to Powell, it is necessary for the slight cooling trend to continue to avoid further increases in interest rates. This is why the Fed President underlined that “The labor market remains buoyant, but supply and demand conditions continue to balance better. Strong job creation has been accompanied by an increase in the supply of workers: the activity rate has increased since the end of last year , especially among people aged 25 to 54, and immigration has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Nominal wage growth has shown some signs of moderation and job opportunities have declined so far this year. Although the gap between employment and workers has been reduced, the demand for labor continues to exceed the supply of available workers”.

USA, it is necessary to keep the increase in wages under control

Another aspect considered by central bankers is that of wages. After the sharp increases in the post-pandemic period, they are now increasing but to a lesser extent, and this is also a positive aspect in the fight against inflation. The goal is to have wages that maintain purchasing power without having to grow unusually. The only critical issue that could change Powell’s opinion are the cascading increases that other auto workers, primarily those at Toyota, are asking for after seeing their colleagues from the Big Three. In any case, there are two certain aspects of this volatile period: the American economy is solid and inflation seems to have almost been overcome. There are still days to go until the Fed meeting in December and there is a lot of data still missing from Powell’s table. However, everything suggests that perhaps, for the third time in a row, new increases could be avoided.

Subscribe to the newsletter