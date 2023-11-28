US shoots three Palestinian students. A 48-year-old suspicious man has been arrested

Three young people of Palestinian origin who were in Burlingtonin Vermontfor a gathering on the occasion of Thanksgiving were injured at gun shots – one seriously – near the local university. The police made this known, underlining that the attack may have been a hate crime. Due some boys are in condition ESTABLISHwhile the third reported “much more serious injuries”Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

The three, all in their twenties, were walking when they were confronted by a white man with a gun. “Without speaking, he fired at least four shots and fled,” Murad said. “All three victims were shot, two in the chest and one in the lower extremities.” Murad added that the three men are from Palestinian origin: Two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the boys were wearing black and white Palestinian keffiyeh. Murad noted that there is no further information to suggest a motive. “In this tense moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate crime. I am already in contact with federal partners to prepare for this eventuality, should it prove to be the case,” he said.

The White House made it known that the president Joe Biden was informed of the shooting and will continue to receive updates as law enforcement gathers more information. The Minority Leader of the United States House, Hakeem Jeffriesencouraged people to “unequivocally denounce the astonishing growth of anti-Arab hatred and Islamophobia in America. No one should ever be targeted for their ethnicity or religious affiliation in our country – we will not let hate win “, the New York Democrat wrote on X.

Meanwhile, a man suspected of shooting has been identified and arrested. According to what was reported by the police, as reported by CNN, it is Jason J. Eaton, 48 years old. Authorities say the man he lived in an apartment building near where the shooting occurred. He was arrested last night near the scene of the attack, the police said. Eaton is expected to appear before a judge today. The police announced that they will also hold a press conference to inform about the incident.

