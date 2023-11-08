US actors’ strike, still a stalemate

Still a stalemate between the powerful Screen Actors Guild (Io SAG-AFTRA) which represents 160,000 artists and the AMPTP after 116 days of strike. As is tradition in union negotiations, the night was spent searching for a new three-year contract. Various negotiations developed but without a real definitive agreement. The talks are expected to resume later today, at an as yet undefined time, but on the 117th day of the strike.

The end of the unrest does not appear to be imminent. The meeting featured CEO Gang of Four who joined AMPTP number one Carol Lombardini and SAG-AFTRA leader Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. Also present were Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, and Bob Iger of Disney. One of the first “off the records” statements of the meeting maintained a positive tone “It was a rather productive session although there is still a lot of work to do”. In fact, however, the Studios’ latest proposal was not accepted.

Actors’ strike, the great obstacle of Artificial Intelligence

One of the obstacles that currently seems insurmountable is that of Artificial Intelligence. No one seems to have yet found effective barriers for a technology that is evolving by leaps and bounds. It is useless to deny that AI scares many workers in the sector, even more than purely union demands. But it is also true that, beyond the narrow circle of overpaid top actors, it now seems impossible for ordinary actors to live a dignified life, with salaries that have not managed to keep pace with inflation and changes in the sector. In particular, streaming platforms, which are booming, are developing fewer episodes and paying less in royalties. Netflix co-chief Ted Sarandos told AFP that negotiations were still ongoing.

“We are at the table and we are working really hard to close. I feel like we are really close but these are complicated deals and we are navigating difficult waters. Our goal is to get people back to work.” The cost of the strike is estimated to be around $6.5 billion. Similarities can be seen with the great strike that paralyzed the three Bigs of the car. Here too, wage demands, now considered obsolete, and requests for protection on electricity. For the actors the same salary demands but with the great dark point of Artificial Intelligence.Even if “hopeful” news arrives from the Actors’ Union and the Studios, the road to bringing peace to the actors’ universe still seems to be long.

Subscribe to the newsletter