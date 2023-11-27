USA, shots fired at 3 students of Palestinian origin: one is in serious condition

Three college students of Palestinian origin were injured by gunfire in Burlington, Vermont. It happened while they were on their way to a Thanksgiving gathering. According to the police, it could be an attack motivated by hatred. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said two of the boys were in stable condition while the third suffered “much more serious injuries.”

The three 20-year-olds were walking when they were approached by a man with a gun. “Without speaking, he fired at least four shots and fled,” Murad said. “All three victims were shot.” Two of the victims are U.S. citizens and one is a U.S. resident. At the time of the attack, two of the boys were wearing Palestinian keffiyeh.