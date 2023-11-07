The outcome of the 2023 GP USA could turn out differently.

Even though we have now completed the Brazilian GP, ​​there is still plenty to fight for. Even when it comes to races that have already taken place, apparently. The American GP was the first race of the triple header (Austin, Mexico, Sao Paulo) and that race at the Circuit of the Americas is almost always debatable.

It is a track where you can sometimes drive outside the lines, just like on the Red Bullring in Spielberg am Knittelfeld. The big issue with those track limits is that the race management can hardly follow them and that sometimes drivers can get away with them.

Protest Haas

The Haas team is putting a stop to that. They have officially registered a protest. A team has a ‘right to review’ until a certain period after the race. A team can do this if they disagree with the decisions made during a race. In this case, Haas believes that the race management did not properly apply the rules regarding track limits.

You probably expect that Haas could benefit from this if the rules were applied properly and that is of course correct. Nico Hülkenberg finished that race eleventh, just outside the points. Those few points are very important for Haas, especially now that AlphaTauri has risen from last place to P8.

Who is it actually about?

This concerns the drivers Alexander Albon, Logan Sargeant, Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez. According to Haas, there is indisputable evidence that they exceeded the track limits and that no appropriate penalty was applied in accordance with the regulations. The teams must answer for themselves tomorrow on November 8 via an online hearing.

It is then also up to Haas to bring new and ‘significant and relevant’ evidence that was not yet available to race management at the time of the race. There will of course be a bit of a problem there, because the lead can of course also be the camera images of the individual cars. If Haas succeeds, a second hearing will follow.

Are they really going to change it?

Whether Haas will get his way seems very unlikely to us. It would set an unpleasant precedent that the race result could still be adjusted a few weeks after a GP. It is already quite unclear to the many fans, so the management will want to avoid charging time penalties or something like that a few weeks later.

Perhaps at Haas they just want to cause problems. Finally, they can also do it to put pressure. The track limit policy is just quite inconsistent. Some drivers get away with it and others are punished for the same offense in the race. So it’s absolutely understandable. Of course we will keep you informed of the results!

Via: The Race

