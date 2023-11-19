In the USA, Gap is suffering from competition from Internet commercial giants such as Shein, Temu and Amazon

Even the big ones suffer in America’s record economy and employment. This is the case of “The Gap, Inc.” globally recognized as Gap, one of the largest American clothing and accessories retailers in the world. First in the USA and third in the world after Inditex Group and H&M. Founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris F. Fisher, it is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Four main brands: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy e Athleta. In 2023, almost 100,000 people are employed. After a fairly long period of turbulence, the new CEO Richard Dickson, who arrived from Mattel, restarted the giant and the shares shot up this week by over 30% to 17.85 dollars. All this because, although the results are not yet exceptional, the margins were higher than expected and the drops in sales were less severe. In fact, turnover fell by 6.7%, to 3,767 million dollars in the quarter but the nine months of the year recorded 10,591 dollars.

USA, all the Group’s brands will decline in 2023

Despite a dramatic year for Old Navy, revenues remained unchanged. Gap, on the other hand, sold 15% less, Banana Republic also set a -11%, and the sports brand Athleta collapsed to -18%. But the hopes of recovering further are placed on the longest fourth quarter, with 14 weeks (one more than last year), which could mean, according to the company, being able to reach the turnover of 4.2 billion dollars for the fourth quarter, in line with last year. The truth of this difficult period lies entirely in the internet.

Unlike Inditex and H&M, Gap has not yet been able to win the challenge in the field of electronic business, faced with technological giants such as Shein, Temu and Amazon. Despite this, Gap managed to improve margins and profitability (better inventory and cost management). Gross margin was 41.3%, up 3.9 percentage points from a year ago. This improvement in margins, transferred downwards to the income statement. led the quarter’s profit to grow by 34% ($250 million). The company’s near-term strategy is to open 15-20 Old Navy and Athleta stores in 2023 and close approximately 50 Gap and Banana Republic stores, thus completing its plan to close 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America by the end of 2023. As of October 28, the group had 3,533 stores in more than 40 countries, including 935 franchises. The company is worth just over $5 billion on the stock market.

But the year’s result will all be played out in holiday sales, as will that of other giants such as Walmart and Target.

