loading…

Smoke billows from an Israeli airstrike on a Lebanese border village with Israel on November 4, 2023. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – United States (US) Defense Minister Lloyd Austin warned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant not to escalate the situation on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

Lebanon is home to the military group Hezbollah. The news was revealed in an Axios report, citing US and Israeli officials.

According to the article, the White House is concerned that Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah, potentially sparking a broader regional conflict that could involve the United States and other countries.

However, Gallant reportedly dismissed these concerns, and insisted Israel’s policy was not to open a second front in Lebanon.

The American media also reported that the White House had sent Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, to Lebanon to convey a “strong warning” to Hezbollah through local officials not to escalate tensions.

“Israeli warplanes and drones have attacked a number of targets in Lebanon, including military compounds containing weapons storage facilities and other military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, releasing video of the latest attacks.

(she)