US military bases in Iraq have been targeted by rocket and missile attacks. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – United States (US) troops have been attacked 66 times in the Middle East since an increase in violence began in mid-October.

This news was revealed by deputy spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

“US forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17. Thirty-two times in Iraq and 34 times in Syria,” Singh said at a press conference.

“US personnel suffered approximately 62 injuries in these attacks,” Singh said, noting the number of injured did not include those injured in last Monday night’s attack as it was still being evaluated.

According to US Central Command, suspected Iranian-backed fighters used short-range ballistic missiles against US and Western coalition forces at Al-Asad air base in Iraq.

The attack resulted in eight people being injured and minor damage to infrastructure at the air base.

The United States responded with airstrikes that killed several fighters suspected of being involved in the attack.

The deputy press secretary further indicated the use of short-range missiles marked the first time this type of weapon has been used against US forces since the recent surge in attacks in the Middle East.

“Yes, this is the first time since October 17 when the attack on US troops started, this is the first time this type of ammunition has been used against US troops,” Singh said in a briefing.

US forces in Iraq and Syria have seen a significant increase in the number of attacks since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October.

The US is the main supporter of the Israeli colonial regime which launched brutal attacks in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 14,000 Palestinians.

(she)